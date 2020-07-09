Ludhiana residents stage protest over contaminated water supply

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:19 IST

Irked by contaminated water supply during the rainy season, the residents of ward number 91, Nidhan Singh Nagar, staged a protest against area councillor Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu and the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday.

The residents said that they have been facing trouble due to the problem for over three years, but the authorities have failed to find a concrete solution.

Sunil Sondhi, a resident of the area, said, “The sewer lines get choked during the rainy season, following which the sewer water gets mixed in the water supply line. Complaints are made every season and the authorities clear the sewer lines as a temporary solution, but no concrete steps have been taken to avoid the problem.”

However, councillor Sandhu said, “A complaint was received in the past, but the problem was resolved. No fresh complaint has been received from the area and if the residents are still facing a problem, I will get it resolved.”