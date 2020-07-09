e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana residents stage protest over contaminated water supply

Ludhiana residents stage protest over contaminated water supply

The residents said that they have been facing trouble due to the problem for over three years

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Irked by contaminated water supply during the rainy season, the residents of ward number 91, Nidhan Singh Nagar, staged a protest against area councillor Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu and the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday.

The residents said that they have been facing trouble due to the problem for over three years, but the authorities have failed to find a concrete solution.

Sunil Sondhi, a resident of the area, said, “The sewer lines get choked during the rainy season, following which the sewer water gets mixed in the water supply line. Complaints are made every season and the authorities clear the sewer lines as a temporary solution, but no concrete steps have been taken to avoid the problem.”

However, councillor Sandhu said, “A complaint was received in the past, but the problem was resolved. No fresh complaint has been received from the area and if the residents are still facing a problem, I will get it resolved.”

top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In