Ludhiana shivers as mercury dips below Shimla

Ludhiana shivers as mercury dips below Shimla

As per the IMD’s site, max temperature in Ludhiana was 13.7°C on Monday , while Shimla’s was 14.9°C

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 23:27 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Experts said that the cold wave will continue for a few more days.
Experts said that the cold wave will continue for a few more days.(HT File)
         

The maximum temperature recorded at Ludhiana dipped below Shimla’s on Monday.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s website, the maximum temperature in Ludhiana was 13.7°C , that was recorded at the Sahnewal observatory, while Shimla’s was 14.9°C.

The meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said that the cold wave will persist for a few more days.

Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head, department of meteorology, said the current system has occurred due to low pressure, as there has been heavy rain and snowfall at higher altitudes, including Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

This has triggered a cold wave due to which mercury in the planes has dipped significantly.

The meteorological observatory installed at the university recorded a maximum temperature of 13.4°C on Monday, 7.5°C below the normal temperature.

This is also the lowest temperature recorded on December 14 since the observatory was set up in 1970.

The minimum temperature was 9°C, 2.8 °C higher than the normal temperature.

On Sunday, a record fall in temperature was observed. Dr Sidhu said that the maximum temperature was recorded at 13°C, which was the lowest temperature recorded on December 13.

“This weather is called cold and dry days. This will continue for around three to four days wherein the weather will be cold, but there will be no rainfall. Even though the city and its neighbouring districts including Mohali, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar had witnessed light rain, but there will be no further showers in the coming days,” Sidhu said.

She added that a similar system had occurred in December last year.

“During that period, we had witnessed a number of cold days. The temperature during the day had fallen significantly, while not much variation was witnessed at night,” she added.

“While the night temperature was around 7°C to 10°C, it is during the day that we witness a sharp dip, and sometimes it remains around 15°C or even below that,” she said.

