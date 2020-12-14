e-paper
Ludhiana: Two lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Ludhiana: Two lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Two hit-and-runs took place in Machhiwara and Raikot

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Two men were killed in separate road mishaps in Machhiwara and Raikot on Sunday evening.

As per information, factory worker Dilbagh Singh alias Babbu, 25, of Jassowal village, was returning home after finishing his work when a speeding car, plying on the wrong side of the road, hit his motorcycle at Rahon road in Machhiwara. He died on the spot. On the complaint of Charanjit Singh, brother of the victim, an FIR was lodged against the accused identified as Sunny Kumar of Ghumana village of Koomkalan, who managed to escape.

In another incident, Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi, 32, of Raikot died after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle in Raikot. The police lodged an FIR against car driver Sandeep Singh of Kular Majra village, who managed to flee the spot.

ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR was lodged following the statement of Shamsher Singh, father of the victim. A hunt is on to nab the accused.

