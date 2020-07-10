Ludhiana vet varsity pays tribute to fish farmers

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:42 IST

College of fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), celebrated “National Fish Farmer’s Day” by paying online tribute to fish farmers on Friday.

On the occasion, Harish Kumar Verma, director of extension education, GADVASU; RS Chauhan, dean, college of fisheries, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar (Uttrakhand) and Dr RA Pawar, professor, college of fisheries, Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), apprised farmers of innovative interventions for sustainable development of aquaculture sector and role of academia and farmer linkages in technology transfer and capacity building. This was followed by an interactive session.

An online poetry and poster competition on the theme “Gratitudinal tribute to fish farmers of the nation” was held to depict their contribution towards food and nutritional security of the country. Entries were invited from students of fisheries colleges of the country.

The top three posters and poems were selected by a jury. The winning posters were displayed, while poems were recited by the winners during the meet.

Prabjeet Singh and Sachin O Khairnar, assistant professors at college of fisheries coordinated the meet.

Dr Meera D Ansal, head, department of aquaculture, thanked the fish farmers for their contribution and making India the second largest aquaculture producer in the World.

Recognising the perseverance of the farming community, Dr Kulbir Singh Sandhu, dean, college of fisheries, and Asha Dhawan, consultant fisheries, GADVASU, lauded their role in providing healthy nutrition. Krishi Vigyan Kendras of GADVASU situated at Booh (Tarn Taran), Majra (Mohali) and Barnala also celebrated this day.

Fisheries scientists working at these KVKs spoke about the need to uplift fish farming in their respective areas.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, assured continued assistance to the farming community for sustainable development of the fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy sectors of the state through innovative technological interventions.