e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Youth Akali Dal protests outside DMCH over ‘denying’ treatment to patient

Ludhiana: Youth Akali Dal protests outside DMCH over ‘denying’ treatment to patient

A Covid-19 patient who was referred to civil hospital from DMCH citing shortage of beds died on July 25

chandigarh Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The district unit of Youth Akali Dal led by president Gurdeep Singh Gosha staged a protest outside Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Friday over the death of a Covid-19 patient on July 25 who was referred from there to civil hospital due to shortage of beds.

YAD protested against chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and flayed the Mission Fateh of Punjab government. They said the death has exposed the poor condition of health infrastructure.

Gosha said that despite the government’s claims of no shortage of beds in hospitals, patients were not getting treatment.

The protesters said hospitals are taking donations in the name of charitable hospitals but charging huge amount from patients. They added that the health department should take action against hospital instead of issuing notices.

Gosha also targeted member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu and termed his visit to the civil hospital as just a photo opportunity.

He said that the MP has no idea of the ground reality in hospitals and they will protest against hospitals if they deny treatment to patient.

top news
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
‘Don’t want to see crooked election’: Trump walks back election-delay tweet
‘Don’t want to see crooked election’: Trump walks back election-delay tweet
Punjab spurious liquor death toll rises to 38, eight bootleggers arrested
Punjab spurious liquor death toll rises to 38, eight bootleggers arrested
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In