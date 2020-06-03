e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Man booked for killing wife, nephew in Rupnagar

Man booked for killing wife, nephew in Rupnagar

The accused consumed a poisonous substance after committing the crime and is currently admitted to the local government hospital, police said

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A man has been booked for killing his wife and nephew with a sharp-edged weapon on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Alam, a resident of ward no 1 on Sugar Mill road, who consumed a poisonous substance after committing the crime and is currently admitted to the local government hospital, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kajal, 28, and Sahil, 12.

Kajal’s younger sister Jaspreet alias Jassi and Sahil’s brother Bobby, 15, were also injured in the attack and referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

According to Kajal’s mother Babli, the accused was staying with them after marriage. She alleged that he and Kajal had a strained relationship and Alam used to quarrel with her over petty issues.

She said that at around 1.30 am, Alam first killed his wife with a sharp-edged weapon and then attacked Jassi and Sahil and Bobby, the sons of her eldest daughter, Sweety, who was not at home.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In