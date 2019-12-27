e-paper
Man killed, wife hurt as truck hits bike on Tajpur Road

Man killed, wife hurt as truck hits bike on Tajpur Road

Passersby chase driver of the truck, who was trying to flee from the spot; woman sustains multiple fractures

chandigarh Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The truck involved in the accident in Ludhiana; and (inset) Amarjeet Singh, the deceased.
 In an another tragic road accident, a speeding truck ran over a 50-year-old man after hitting his motorcycle on Tajpur Road on Thursday night. In the accident, deceased’s wife, who was riding pillion, sustained severe injuries. 

The victims have been identified as Amarjeet Singh and Kulwinder Kaur, 48, residents of Guru Ram Das Nagar. 

While Amarjeet died on the spot, his wife was rushed to ESIC hospital from where she was referred to CMCH.

Kulwinder has suffered multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment. 

Deceased Amarjeet Singh (Photo Hindustan Times)
ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accident took place around 9.30pm when the couple was riding back home on their motorcycle and a speeding truck hit them from rear near Octroi Post on Tajpur Road.

“Amarjeet lost control over the bike and they fell on the road. A truck coming from behind mowed down Amarjeet while one of its tyres ran over Kulwinder’s legs,” he added. 

He said passersby alerted the police and also called an ambulance.

“Few commuters even chased the truck driver, who was trying to escape, for a kilometre and caught him. He was later handed over to the police,” the ASI said. 

The accused was identified as Santosh Kumar, 23, of Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR against him has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jamalpur police station. 

The investigating officer said Amarjeet used to work at a dyeing unit and his wife was employed in a factory near Octroi Post. The couple has two children. 

On December 24 too, a couple on way to their daughter’s school for a parent-teacher meeting was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Birmi.

