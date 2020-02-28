Man, son held for killing bed-ridden 61-year-old woman

chandigarh

Five months after a 61-year-old woman was murdered and her house robbed, police on Thursday arrested a father and son for the crime.

The accused, Rajender Sharma and his son Amir Sharma of Bihar had broken into the victim, Kamlesh Kaur’s house, in Dau village, Ramgarh, on the Chandigarh-Kharar highway on the intervening night of September 15 and 16. The accused were arrested in Bihar.

Amir was staying in Ramgarh in September 2019. He along with his father and four others strangulated Kaur to death when she woke up upon hearing the six accused sneaking around the house. Her family had been asleep in another room.

Police are conducting raids to arrest other accomplices, said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali. The father-son duo were produced before a court in Kharar and sent to police remand till March 3.

Kaur had been staying with her son Rajiv, a medical representative, daughter-in-law Shilpa, and two granddaughters.

Police said Kaur had been sleeping in the first room, while her son, wife and granddaughters were asleep in the third room. the second room was locked from inside. The accused had entered the house through the room, in which Kaur was sleeping around 1am. Kaur, who was bed-ridden, could not ward of the attackers.

After killing her, the accused tried to enter the adjacent room which was locked from inside, by removing the window’s glass. Hearing the noise, Shilpa woke up and raised an alarm. The accused attacked her too but fled after Rajiv rushed to her rescue.

Police said the accused had stolen a water cooler. It was found abandoned at a distance of around 100m from the house.

The post-mortem report confirmed that Kaur was strangulated to death.

A case under Section 460 (house-breaking by night punishable where death or grievous hurt caused by one of them) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Balongi police station.