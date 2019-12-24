e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / MANNA MURDER CASE: Police to produce Lawrence Bishnoi in court today

MANNA MURDER CASE: Police to produce Lawrence Bishnoi in court today

chandigarh Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police will produce gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a local court on Wednesday in connection with the Manpreet Manna murder case.

A team of Muktsar police had earlier quizzed Bishnoi in a jail in Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said, “Our team is bringing Lawrence Bishnoi from Rajasthan on transit remand. He will be produced in the court on Wednesday.”

Manpreet Singh Manna, 35, a history-sheeter, was shot dead in Malout town of the district on December 2. Soon after the attack, the Lawrence Bishnoi group took responsibility for the murder. A Facebook post claimed that Manna was killed by gangster Raju Bhisodi because he had turned a police informer.

A case was registered under Sections 304 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) against four unidentified persons at Malout police station.

Manna’s name had cropped up in the attack on Akali leader Dyal Singh Kolianwali’s son, Parminder Singh, in October 2017.

