e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mansa court employee charged with ‘scandalising judiciary’ on YouTube

Mansa court employee charged with ‘scandalising judiciary’ on YouTube

The employee has been accused of making a page “Ugly face of Indian Judiciary, Ludhiana” and uploading videos lambasting the judicial officers by levelling “false allegations and conveying wrong message” to the public.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH

A Mansa court employee will face a trial for allegedly scandalising judiciary by posting videos criticising judges on the social networking site YouTube.

The high court bench of justice Jaswant Singh and justice Sant Prakash on Wednesday framed charges against Harmeet Singh, a clerk.

The employee has been accused of making a page “Ugly face of Indian Judiciary, Ludhiana” and uploading videos lambasting the judicial officers by levelling “false allegations and conveying wrong message” to the public.

In the charges framed, the bench said by uploading video clips on social media, he talked about his transfer and scandalised the names of sitting judges by concocting stories of corruption, bribery and nepotism prevailing in the district judiciary, which court termed “nothing but a figment of (his) imagination”.

“Uploading such videos which scandalises the whole judicial institution and particularly the names of honourable judges of this court (HC) do not come under the purview of liberty of free expression,” the bench observed adding that the move was “certainly an attack on the Judges” integrity, besides it being offensive, intimidatory and malicious.

It was also stated that he uploaded videos and made statements in the media without sanction of the competent authority. The content of charges were read out before him but he pleaded not guilty, the order said.

As per the reference sent to the high court for taking action against him under Contempt of Courts Act, he joined in 2009 as a clerk at district and sessions division, Ludhiana. He was posted at Jargaon but kept on pressurising for transfer to Ludhiana. Later, he was transferred to Mansa. As the posting was not of his liking, he started filing RTIs and opened an account on YouTube criticising the judges and making allegations against them, the reference says.

The contempt proceedings were initiated in 2013 and in 2016 he also faced stoppage of four annual grade increments for his conduct.

top news
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In