Chandigarh MC to charge for NoC to eateries and schools

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:06 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) general house on Monday approved a proposal to impose charges for issuing no-objection certificates (NoCs) to hotels, restaurants, eateries and schools. It also decided that the city’s first animal carcass incineration plant will be set up in Sector 25 west.

There is no charge currently for the NoCs, which are issued by the MC’s medical officer.

According to the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Business) 2011, the NoC is required for issuing of food manufacturing license and registration for which health, hygiene, waste disposal, safe drinking water and fire safety requirements are a must.

Carcass plant

The MC house also rejected a proposal to set up the carcass incineration plant at Industrial Area, phase-1.

As local councillor Shakti Prakash Devshali put up a stiff resistance to move the plant to Industrial Area, councillors Hira Negi, Rajesh Kalia and Sheela Devi said they did not want it in Sector 25 West or Dadumajra.

Approvals were also given for setting up a committee to decide on using MC land for providing houses under the affordable rental housing complexes scheme, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Other proposals

A proposal to increase charges from Rs 25 per 100 sq ft a year to Rs 250 for permissions to grow hedges was rejected.

The hedges can be grown adjacent to houses on V5 and V6 roads of MC.

When BJP city chief and councillor Arun Sood objected to the provision of conviction against violators, the MC decided that a request would be made to the UT administration to drop the conviction clause.

Imposition of fines will continue. Till the administration’s approval no conviction proceedings will be started, the MC decided.

The house also gave the go ahead to the installation of bank ATMs at various tubewells, boosters and community centres. It decided that the best sites would be selected first before requisite permissions are taken from the UT administration.