Men on scooter flee with borrowed phone in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:23 IST

Two men stole a mobile phone that they had borrowed from a Sector-37 resident to make a phone call on Tuesday night.

The complainant, Amandeep Jaggi, 27, told the police that he was hauling his motorcycle inside the gate, when two men on a Honda Activa stopped by his house. One of them asked for his mobile phone to make a call.

After Jaggi lent his phone to him, the other man pushed his motorcycle, causing him to fall. Meanwhile, the duo fled with his device.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 356 (use of criminal force to commit crime) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused.

