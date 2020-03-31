Migrant workforce in Haryana will be provided every basic facility: Khattar

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 21:33 IST

Describing migrant labourers as “builders of Haryana”, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday assured the workforce of UP and Bihar that the state government was “duty-bound and committed” to provide them every basic facility during the coronavirus crisis.

In a televised address, the chief minister particularly attempted to reach out to the migrant workers who in the past three days had begun moving out of the state in massive numbers amid the lockdown. While requesting farmers to initially store the maximum quantity of wheat, mustard, etc at their homes instead of flooding the markets with the foodgrains, Khattar urged people to implement social distancing.

“The migrant workers are builders of Haryana and we will take every step to help you,” Khattar reiterated.

In Haryana, he said, there are 437 relief camps having the capacity to house and feed 70,000 people free of cost.

CM said he BPL families will be given a double quantity of ration free of cost in April. He said under various welfare steps announced to help the weaker sections, especially 24 lakh registered poor families, the state government will spend ₹1,200 crore per month.

Khattar said as a result of the lockdown Haryana has suffered ₹3,000 crore dip in revenue collection in March and that revenue receipt loss in April is expected to reach ₹6,000 crore. He urged people to donate money and help the state during this difficult period. So far ₹21 crore had been deposited in Haryana relief fund, he said.