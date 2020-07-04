e-paper
Minimum temperature falls 8 notches after rain in Chandigarh

Minimum temperature falls 8 notches after rain in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34 and 36 degrees while minimum will be around 22 to 23 degrees. (Representational photo)
         

Minimum temperature fell eight notches after 10.8mm rain was recorded in the early hours of Saturday in Chandigarh.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate showers of around 30-40mm on Sunday as well, which are likely to continue at least till Tuesday.

“In view of approaching monsoon system and eastward moving western disturbances and moisture incursions from the Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat coast, moderate rain is expected in the city. Chances of heavy rain will also persist in the city with gusty winds over 45km/h likely to blow during this duration,” said the weatherman.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature fell from 39.1°C on Friday to 35.3°C on Saturday, which is normal. Minimum temperature fell from 30.6°C to 22.6°C on Saturday, six degrees below normal.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34 and 36 degrees while minimum will be around 22 to 23 degrees.

