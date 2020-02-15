e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Minor rape survivor awarded ₹10-lakh compensation by Chandigarh legal service authority

Minor rape survivor awarded ₹10-lakh compensation by Chandigarh legal service authority

The 17-year-old was impregnated and had to undergo an abortion at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

chandigarh Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi had awarded rigorous imprisonment of 10 years to the convict in this case on September 5, 2019.
The additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi had awarded rigorous imprisonment of 10 years to the convict in this case on September 5, 2019.
         

The District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) on Friday awarded a compensation of ₹10 lakh to a minor rape survivor under the victim compensation scheme.

The 17-year-old was impregnated and had to undergo an abortion at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

The additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi had awarded rigorous imprisonment of 10 years to the convict in this case on September 5, 2019. However, according to the officials of DLSA, the case file reached their office—which is in the same premises—on February 5, that is, five months after the judgment was passed.

Within nine days of receiving the file, the chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, DLSA, Ashok Kumar Mann awarded the compensation. Mann said: “The offence of rape is an offence not only against the victim but against the society.” The victim compensation scheme was especially framed to help rape survivors restart their life with dignity.

