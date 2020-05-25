e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / MLA Khaira among 30 held for violating lockdown orders in Jalandhar

MLA Khaira among 30 held for violating lockdown orders in Jalandhar

They were holding a candle light march to seek ‘justice’ for slain kabaddi player Arvinder Pehalwan

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and his 29 supporters were on Monday arrested for violating lockdown norms by holding a candle light march to seek ‘justice’ for slain kabaddi player Arvinder Pehalwan.

Police had reportedly not given permission to Khaira to carry out the protest rally. However, the legislator went ahead with his plans and reached Desh Bhagat Yaadgar hall in the evening.

He alleged that this was an attempt to gag the voice being raised against police brutality.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Gurmeet Singh said an FIR under Section 188 of the IPC, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 3(2) of the Epidemic Disease Act has been registered against the MLA and others who attended the march.

‘KAPURTHALA MLA HAS LINKS WITH LIQUOR MAFIA’

Earlier in the day, Khaira, while addressing a press conference, accused Congress’ Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh of having links with drug and liquor mafia and demanded from chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh an inquiry to expose the ‘nexus’.

Showing a photograph, Khaira said, “As per the revelations made by recently arrested peddler Onkar, former panch of Boot village is a close aide of Rana Gurjeet Singh.”

Khaira said Onkar has confessed that he buried 4kg heroin procured in last one year from Nekdeep Kumar of Jalandhar.

However, Rana Gurjeet Singh has rubbished the allegations.

