e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Monsoon to pick up in Chandigarh, heavy rain with gusty winds to follow

Monsoon to pick up in Chandigarh, heavy rain with gusty winds to follow

In the next three days, mercury is also set to fall, with maximum temperature likely to remain between 35 and 37 degrees and minimum between 26 and 28 degrees

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The onset of monsoon was declared on June 24 this year, earlier than normal. However, the system weakened in a few days.
The onset of monsoon was declared on June 24 this year, earlier than normal. However, the system weakened in a few days.
         

After a patch of dry and sunny days, monsoon is likely to pick up once again, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rain in Chandigarh from Saturday night.

The onset of monsoon was declared on June 24 this year, earlier than normal. However, the system weakened in a few days.

“In view of approaching monsoon system and eastward moving western disturbances and moisture incursions from the Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat coast, rain is likely to improve for the next three days in the city,” said an IMD official. “After starting late on Saturday, the rain intensity will increase on Sunday with up to 60mm of rain. Chances of heavy rain over 60mm are present on Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorms with gusty winds over 45 kilometre/hour will also be likely.”

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 37.6°C on Thursday to 39.1°C on Friday. Minimum temperature went up from 29.1°C to 30.6°C. In the next three days, mercury is also set to fall, with maximum temperature likely to remain between 35 and 37 degrees and minimum between 26 and 28 degrees.

top news
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Over 5 lakh Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission since May 7: Govt
Over 5 lakh Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission since May 7: Govt
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
US sees over 50K cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Life term for UK convert who plotted Sri Lanka-type blasts
Life term for UK convert who plotted Sri Lanka-type blasts
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In