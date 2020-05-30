e-paper
May 30, 2020-Saturday
More rain, winds on the cards in Chandigarh

Up to 30mm rain along with winds blowing at speeds up to 50 km/hour is expected in Chandigarh on Sunday

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 20:50 IST
Chances of light rain up to 10mm along with gusty winds at speeds up to 40 km/hour remain till Tuesday.
(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Up to 30mm rain along with winds blowing at speeds up to 50 km/hour is expected in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Even as just trace rainfall was recorded on Saturday evening, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that heavier spells are likely in the coming days, though the intensity would decrease after Sunday.

“Chances of light rain up to 10mm along with gusty winds at speeds up to 40 km/hour remain till Tuesday. However, maximum temperature will start to rise from Monday onwards,” said an IMD official.

Maximum temperature went up from 32.1°C on Friday to 32.8°C on Saturday. Minimum temperature went down from 25.2°C to 24.4°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 31 and 34 degrees while minimum will remain between 25 and 26 degrees.

