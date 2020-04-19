e-paper
‘Most of infected patients in Haryana are asymptomatic’

As per the official data, Haryana had collected only 817 samples of suspected coronavirus patients before April 1

chandigarh Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana has tested more than 11,800 people across the state since April 1 for Covid-19, which in last 24 hours has infected 18 more people.

As per the official data, Haryana had collected only 817 samples of suspected coronavirus patients before April 1.

The testing gained momentum after April 1 and till Sunday, more than 11,800 samples were collected and tested across the state. This means that about 621 samples a day were collected in Haryana in past 19 days.

According to Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj, director of Haryana health services, most of the Covid-19 positive cases in the state are asymptomatic.

Dealing with asymptomatic cases, he admitted, was a challenge in itself.

“There may be people who are asymptomatic and unaware about the presence of virus. Who knows where such people could be roaming...The coronavirus disease test is negative when the viral load is less. But, the test turns out to be positive the moment viral load is virulent in the very person whose test was earlier negative,” Dr Kamboj explained.

“That is why dealing with asymptomatic cases is a big challenge,” he added.

18 new cases take tally to 250

A warden of Bhondsi jail in Gurugram is among the 18 people — Ambala (4), Bhiwani (1), Faridabad (9), Gurugram (4) — who were found infected on Sunday.

While one of the latest cases from Ambala included an ANM, who had worked in a containment zone in the district, the other three are members of a family hailing from Shahazadpur block near Ambala City.

As per reports, three of them were taking treatment from a private doctor, who had initially treated a Panchkula patient.

Ambala health department had collected the list of all local patients, who had availed treatment from this doctor.

As per the health bulletin, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state on Sunday was 144, while 104 patients have been discharged.

Nuh with 57 cases continues to be the worst-affected district, followed by Faridabad (42), Gurugram (36) and Palwal (34).

According to the state health bulletin, of total 250 Covid-19 patients, 24 are foreign nationals and 64 are from other states.

