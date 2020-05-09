e-paper
Mukesh Agnihotri asks governor to take action against Himachal govt for misusing corona fund

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, in a letter to governor Bandaru Dattatreya, requested immediate intervention and appropriate action against state government’s misuse of Covid fund.

Agnihotri has alleged that state government had purchased mobile phones worth ₹1,75,000 and questioned the need of the same.

He alleged that there had been a scam in the purchase of hand sanitizers as they were purchased at higher rates than the prescribed and said that the matter should be investigated.

He has asked the state government to state the reason behind deducting corona warriors’ salaries; to explain why the Covid patient from Sarkaghat of Mandi district was cremated in an inhumane manner and why was diesel used at the time of his cremation.

He further enquired what action was taken against the officer who issued the notification for putting liquor in the list of essential goods and the cement companies which had hiked the prices of cement amid the pandemic.

He also asked what action had been taken against officers who were letting their acquaintances enter the state without getting any health check-up done and against those nodal officers who were not responding to distressed people’s phone calls.

