Ludhiana: Murder accused's wife assaults witness, booked

Ludhiana: Murder accused’s wife assaults witness, booked

The accused’s wife was pelting stones at the witness and his elderly uncle

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The wife of a murder accused was booked for threatening and pelting stones at a witness in the case and his elderly uncle on Wednesday.

The accused, Zahiada Begum of Golden Bagh of Jagraon, fled the spot after injuring the two men. Her husband, Mohammad Abdul, is facing trial for the murder of a 17-year-old farm hand Sanjay Kumar.

The complainant, Jagtar Singh of Dashmesh Nagar, Jagraon said, “My uncle, Amar Singh, 78, and I were returning from the fields on our tractor trolley on Tuesday when Zahiada accosted us near City Enclave and started pelting stones at us. When I tried to escape by reversing the vehicle, but she climbed onto the tractor-trolley and continued to assault us. She fled when we raised the alarm.”

Jagtar said Zahiada’s husband had strangulated Kumar to death. A murder case was lodged against Abdul on May 2. Zahida asked him not to record a statement against her husband in court.Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Parvinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under Sections 341(wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the woman at the Jagraon City police station.

