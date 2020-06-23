Nearly half of those who succumbed to virus in Haryana were below 55

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:03 IST

Elderly persons in the age group 55-84 years constituted 49% of Covid-19 patients who succumbed to the respiratory illness till June 21 in Haryana.

Due to decreased immunity, body reserves and multiple associated diseases, elderly persons being at an increased risk of infection and higher mortality is now an established fact.

However, what has come as a surprise is that 40% (see graphic) of those who died due to Covid-19 in the state were relatively young (in 35-54 age group), according to the data analysed by the Haryana health department.

Dr Usha Gupta, director, health services, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said it is suspected that many relatively younger patients succumbed to the infection because of prevalence of comorbidities (an existing disease or medical condition) like diabetes and tuberculosis. “Also, there was an instance of a young drug addict dying due to coronavirus disease in Panipat,” she said indicating the role of substance abuse in fatality of young patients. About 60% of the total patients who died due to Covid-19 infection had comorbidites.

However, Dr Gupta said a final conclusion in this regard will be drawn after an audit of the deaths is conducted.

YOUNGER POPULATION MORE AFFECTED

Quoting statistics, health officials said 3,713 persons in 35-54 age group and 3,068 persons in 25-34 age group were infected by the contagion between March 17 and June 21. In comparison, only 1,623 elderly (55-84 years) got infected.

“Younger persons are relatively more active and have higher mobility making them vulnerable to the infection. Most persons in the 25-34 and 35-54 age groups have to go out for work and have a higher rate of exposure,” said a health sector expert.

PRIVATE EMPLOYEES, TRADERS MOST INFECTED

Statistics show that about 37% of the persons infected so far were either employed in the private sector or had their own enterprise.

About 14% of those infected were housewives, 9% were students and 6 % were the health staff.

About 6% government employees, including those in the police and defence forces, contracted the disease. About 3% farmers and labourers, 1% each vendors and drivers and 6% health staff were infected in the state. The department is still investigating the occupations of 12% patients, while 10% have been categorised in the miscellaneous occupations group.

Health officials said 13 districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Ambala, Palwal, Bhiwani, Karnal, Hisar, Mahendergarh, Jhajjar, Rewari and Nuh — constituted the major part of total coronavirus cases in Haryana.