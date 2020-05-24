Nearly half of two-wheelers impounded by Chandigarh traffic police during lockdown yet to be claimed

chandigarh

Updated: May 24, 2020 01:13 IST

Most of the cars and auto rickshaws that were impounded after the lockdown was imposed in Chandigarh on March 24 have been released, but 48% of the two-wheelers are yet to be claimed.

As per the data available with the challaning branch of the traffic police, total 10,576 vehicles have been impounded since March 24, and 4,548 (43%) vehicles are yet to be released. Of these, 217 (13%) of total 1,664 four-wheelers and 4,219 of the total 8,781 two-wheelers lie unclaimed.

The percentage of unclaimed vehicles is highest for auto rickshaws, at 84%, even though only 132 three-wheelers were impounded, out of which 20 have been released.

Speaking about this, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “Challans as high as Rs 10,000 were slapped on most of these two-wheelers for not carrying valid documents during the curfew. People with cars also had to pay large fines, but most cars have been released. It is possible that car owners have higher spending power.”

The DSP added that one reason why people were not claiming autos could be that plying of three-wheelers was banned in the city till May 19.

Almost 30% (2,001) of the vehicles impounded during the curfew period till May 4 are yet to be released. On the other hand, 70% (2,547) of the total vehicles impounded during the lockdown between May 4 and May 23 are still lying unclaimed.

Vehicles can be claimed by paying the challans at Traffic Lines in Sector 29, Chandigarh. The process takes five days and the traffic police have had to make special arrangements to house such a large number of vehicles.

OVER ₹1 CRORE COLLECTED IN TRAFFIC PENALTIES AMID LOCKDOWN

Since the beginning of the curfew, the traffic police have collected Rs 1.03 crore in fines. This amount accounts for 20% of their average yearly collection of around ₹5 crore. As per data, Rs 83,23,000 was collected while the curfew was on in the city till May 4, while Rs 20,11,500 was made between May 4 and May 23. Police officers said that most challans were issued during the curfew for driving without permission and upon checking their papers it was found they didn’t have proper driving license, registration certificate and third party insurance.