New director takes charge of Panjab University’s centre for competitive examinations

The varsity had invited applications for the post from professors and associate professors of PU in February

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The centre aims at helping aspirants who compete in various national and state-level competitive examinations including UPSC, State Judicial Services and UGC-NET.
The centre aims at helping aspirants who compete in various national and state-level competitive examinations including UPSC, State Judicial Services and UGC-NET.
         

Dr Sonal Chawla has taken charge as the honorary director of Panjab University’s centre for IAS and other competitive examinations.

The charge has been given to Chawla, who is a professor at the department of computer science and applications, after Paramjit Kaur’s two-year tenure as director of the centre ended on March 31, 2020. On April 1, dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla was appointed honorary director of the centre till further orders.

The varsity had invited applications for the post from professors and associate professors of PU in February.

The varsity had also constituted a panel under the chairmanship of DUI RK Singla to recommend a new director for the centre, which aims at helping aspirants who compete in various national and state-level competitive examinations including UPSC, State Judicial Services and UGC-NET.

Dr Chawla said her priority as director will be to strengthen the centre and make it vibrant so that aspirants of the region and PU in particular are benefitted from the courses.

