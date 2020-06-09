e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / NHAI directed to develop new Sikh circuit, says Harsimrat

NHAI directed to develop new Sikh circuit, says Harsimrat

Harsimrat Badal said that she had received a communication from Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said the Union road transport and highways ministry has issued directions to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop new expressway connectivity via Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib and Tarn Taran up to Amritsar to create a new Sikh circuit covering five religious shrines as part of the proposed Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway.

Harsimrat Badal said that she had received a communication from Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard. “The highways minister had assured me that he had got the entire issue examined and now a new Greenfield alignment will be developed via Nakodar to cover all the Sikh shrines,” she said. She thanked the highways minister for correcting the alignment submitted by the Congress government which proposed using the present highway between Kartarpur and Amritsar as part of the expressway.

top news
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In