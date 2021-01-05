e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Night temperature rises to 14°C in Chandigarh

Night temperature rises to 14°C in Chandigarh

The night was warmest for the month of January in the past four years in the city

chandigarh Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
With minimum temperature recorded at 14°C, nine notches above normal, the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday was the warmest for the month of January in the past four years in Chandigarh.

After 3mm rain recorded on Tuesday and chances of light rain on Wednesday as well, temperature is likely to fall from Thursday onwards.

Chandigarh had also recorded its warmest January day in more than a decade on Monday, when maximum temperature stood at 25.8°C. However, it came down to 20.7°C on Tuesday owing to cloudy weather and spells of light rain.

“After a warm Monday, cloud cover acted like a blanket, not allowing the surface to lose heat through radiation at night. Warm and moisture-laden easterly winds circulating in the region also led to rise in night temperature,” said Shivinder Singh, scientist, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

Singh said dense fog can be expected from Thursday onwards, and although day temperature will plunge, it is unlikely for cold wave conditions to return. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 18 and 19 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 11 and 14 degrees.

