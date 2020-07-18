No decision taken on promoting first and second year students:HPU

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 18:38 IST

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) officials on Saturday said no decision had been taken regarding promoting and conducting examinations of first and second year students, contrary to reported being circulated in the media.

Controller of examinations Dr JS Negi said only exams of outgoing classes will be conducted as per directions of the ministry of home affairs (MHA), ministry of human resource development (MHRD), University Grants Commission (UGC) and state government.

Student unions, including Students Federation of India (SFI), National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), have been demanding that HPU and state the government to promote all UG and PG students on the basis of previous performances .

They have argued that conducting exams amid the ongoing pandemic could be dangerous for the students and teaching staff’s health.