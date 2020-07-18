e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / No decision taken on promoting first and second year students:HPU

No decision taken on promoting first and second year students:HPU

Controller of examinations said only exams of outgoing classes will be conducted as per the Centre’s directions

chandigarh Updated: Jul 18, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) officials on Saturday said no decision had been taken regarding promoting and conducting examinations of first and second year students, contrary to reported being circulated in the media.

Controller of examinations Dr JS Negi said only exams of outgoing classes will be conducted as per directions of the ministry of home affairs (MHA), ministry of human resource development (MHRD), University Grants Commission (UGC) and state government.

Student unions, including Students Federation of India (SFI), National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), have been demanding that HPU and state the government to promote all UG and PG students on the basis of previous performances .

They have argued that conducting exams amid the ongoing pandemic could be dangerous for the students and teaching staff’s health.

top news
Eye on China, Modi-Abe Summit could be held in October; Philippines next
Eye on China, Modi-Abe Summit could be held in October; Philippines next
Sachin Pilot Vs Gehlot: Audio clips to be sent for forensic verification as BJP seeks CBI probe
Sachin Pilot Vs Gehlot: Audio clips to be sent for forensic verification as BJP seeks CBI probe
Notice to Twitter to reveal if any Indians targeted in VIP accounts hack
Notice to Twitter to reveal if any Indians targeted in VIP accounts hack
‘Rajasthan paying for discord in Congress’: BJP’s Vasundhara Raje
‘Rajasthan paying for discord in Congress’: BJP’s Vasundhara Raje
‘Not on speaking terms with Sachin Pilot for last 18 months’: Ashok Gehlot
‘Not on speaking terms with Sachin Pilot for last 18 months’: Ashok Gehlot
‘UnIslamic’ Buddha statue discovered in Pakistan’s Mardan vandalised by workers
‘UnIslamic’ Buddha statue discovered in Pakistan’s Mardan vandalised by workers
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
Kapil said ‘don’t commit to anything’: Dravid on how he became Ind A coach
Watch: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LoC, inspects arms & ammunition
Watch: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LoC, inspects arms & ammunition
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In