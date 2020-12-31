No non-teaching work for teachers for three months: Edu dept directive

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:08 IST

Patiala The state education department has directed teachers to not do any non-teaching work for the remaining months of the current academic session. The department has asked schools to focus only on Mission Shat Pratishat (100%) result and the upgrade of schools into smart ones. Under the Mission Shat Pratishat, the department aims to achieve 100% result in Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 of government schools.

All district education officers (DEOs), deputy district education officers, block primary education officers and superintendents have been made accountable for the implementation of this direction.

Education secretary Krishan Kumar has told schools that their only aim should be to achieve Mission Shat Pratishat and smart schools. In this regard, he has also sent directions to each primary and elementary DEO of the state.

“It should be ensured that besides achieving the objectives of the Mission Shat Pratishat and Smart schools, no extra work should be assigned to schools during January, February and March. Any post and letters should not be collected by schools and teachers should not be asked to do non-teaching work,” the order reads, adding that teachers, asked to do any non-teaching work, should share this information with WhatsApp groups or inform nodal officers of the Shat Pratishat and the Smart School programme.