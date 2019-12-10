e-paper
No relief to Sukhna Lake vendors from Supreme Court

Asked to put up their grievances before the Punjab and Haryana high court

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2019 01:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Vendors of Sukhna Lake, who had challenged UT’s decision to relocate them, got no relief from the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday.

The lawyers who appeared before the SC said their pleas were disposed of by the apex court, asking them to put up their grievances before the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC). Earlier in November, a similar petition was moved before the apex court, challenging the HC’s order on the vendors’ eviction. At that time also, they were told to approach the HC. It was in October when the HC had directed the municipal corporation (MC) to start shifting registered vendors to the designated vending zones within four weeks.

“Supreme Court has not considered the arguments put forward by vendors,” advocate Akansha Verma who had appeared in the case, said. Vendors’ counsel APS Shergill reiterated the same. A detailed order from the SC is awaited. Third batch of the petitions by vendors is expected to come up for hearing before the SC this week.

