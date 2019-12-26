Daily functioning suffers sans office space for 150 PGI doctors

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:18 IST

More than 150 faculty members at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) do not have office chamber within the institute’s premises causing hindrance in the daily functioning. Doctors, most of whom have joined in the last two years, have written numerous letters to the administration apprising them of the situation but no action has been taken yet, PGIMER faculty members said.

“There is lack of office space which is hindering the faculty from discharging their duties effectively,” as per various representations addressed to the PGIMER administration by the faculty association of the

institute.

The issue of the inadequate number of faculty chambers has been raised on numerous occasions with the administration, PGIMER faculty association president, Dr JS Thakur said.

“The director has been apprised of the conditions under which the doctors are working and he has assured that a new facility will be hired,” Thakur said. Besides causing inconvenience in the daily functioning, doctors said that lack of office chambers hinders research activities, training and administrative work.

However, the PGIMER is set to hire around 77 faculty members by the end of February, the applications for which have been invited.

In the 45 departments of the institute, there are around 550 permanent faculty members of the 728 total sanctioned posts and the institute is in the process of hiring to fill the vacant posts, officials said.

The process of allotment of space involves demarcation in the respective areas of the department after which chambers will be distributed. However space at the institute has not been expanded in decades, officials said.

“As more faculty members are joining the institute, there is a need for more space. PGIMER administration should seriously give a second thought to the decision to recruit more faculty,” Thakur said.

“Once space in the extension block of Nehru Hospital is fully functional, many chambers spaces will be vacant and automatically create more space. This is an issue which administration is looking to solve at the earliest,” PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram