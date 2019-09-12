Nobel Series’ exhibition showcases feats of laureates in Mohali

chandigarh

Punjab health and welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu along with Nobel laureates Serge Haroche and Kailash Satyarthi inaugurated exhibition titled ‘For the greatest benefit of humankind’ at the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Sector 81, here on Wednesday.

The exhibition will be open to the public till October 11 from 9am to 5pm .

The Nobel Prize Series 2019, which is a multi-disciplinary forum featuring an exhibition, seminar, lectures, roundtables and other interactive dialogue, will also be held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on September 12 followed by student round tables and discussions. On September 13, Satyarthi will be visiting schools in Delhi.

Highlighting issues relating to education, the series is organised by Nobel Media in cooperation with the department of biotechnology (DBT) under the ministry of science and technology and the Government of Punjab. Juleen Zierath, professor of clinical integrative physiology and a member of the Nobel committee at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, was also present on the occasion.

The exhibition highlighted the contributions and achievements of Nobel laureates that have saved lives, fed humanity, connected people and protected the planet. Haroche and Satyarthi delivered lectures and took part in roundtable discussions aimed towards improving education system and enabling students reach their full potential.

Erika Lanner, director, Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, said, “Humanity today is facing multiple challenges, including global warming, food shortages, illness or conflicts. The history of the Nobel Prize tells us that there is a way forward – science, literature and peace efforts are capable of improving and changing the world.”

“Research and innovation are the tools that enable understanding of global challenges besides finding solutions for the same. This opens new vistas of development leading to overall well-being,“ said RK Verma, principal secretary to Government of Punjab, department of science, technology and environment.

Nobel Media chief executive officer (CEO) Laura Sprechmann said, “The Nobel Prize shows that humanity can change the world for the better – and it starts with education. Investing in education is investing in the future.”

Need to create sense of security among children: Satyarthi

Noting that children are not “our future” but “our present”, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Wednesday underscored the need for investing in their education, health and well being.

“If we do not provide security to them and take care of their well-being, the future will be in dark,” Satyarthi said while speaking on the occasion of 3rd edition of ‘Nobel Prize Series India 2019 here.

Satyarthi, an internationally acclaimed child rights activist who has been at the vanguard of the global movement to end slavery and exploitation of children, said, “We have made huge progress in every sphere of life, but we are teaching our children hatred, violence and divisiveness which is dangerous for our nation’s growth.”

“I strongly feel that we should invest in our children, invest in their health and education, safety and well being. Unfortunately, this is not happening in the world,” he lamented while addressing the media.

Advocating children’s right to education, the Nobel laureate said teachers can play an important role in shaping their future.

He said people should learn compassion and simplicity from children who are taught to become liars.

