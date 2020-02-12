Now, 2,000 more CNG autos to ply across Chandigarh tricity

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:39 IST

In a step to promote seamless mobility in the tricity, while also maintaining UT’s environ-friendly approach, the number of CNG autos permitted to ply has been increased to 3,000 from the current 1,000.

Currently, around 3,000 CNG autos are registered with the UT state transport authority. However, only 500 autos each from Chandigarh and Mohali are permitted to ferry passengers in the two cities on reciprocal basis. Now, in addition to doubling the Chandigarh and Mohali CNG auto quotas to 1,000 each, permission to travel across the tricity has been given to 1,000 CNG autos from Haryana, too.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held on transport issues of tricity, on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida. Also present at the meet were UT transport secretary, AK Singla; principal secretary transport Punjab, K Shiva Prasad; additional secretary UT transport, Uma Shanker Gupta; SSP Chandigarh traffic police, Shashank Anand and additional secretary transport Haryana, Virender Singh Dahiya.

The issue of banning of diesel autos in the tricity was also brought up. Chandigarh has already banned diesel autos. The UT has also requested Haryana government to open more CNG refill stations in Panchkula to reduce the crowd of autos at Chandigarh’s CNG stations. Also, all three authorities will also share the data of these autos among themselves for police checking.

UT school buses allowed in Mohali dist

Punjab agreed to Chandigarh’s demand of permitting school buses from the UT into Mohali district, as currently, they are allowed to pick and drop students only within Mohali city limits.

Haryana to exempt UT local buses from tax

Both Haryana and the UT, in principle, have agreed for exemption of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) local buses from Haryana’s state road tax, which was a long pending issue for UT. Chandigarh does not charge road tax from transport vehicles of other states, but it was forced to pay to Haryana at ₹6 per km. “We are working for Haryana by ferrying passengers between Panchkula and UT, but we had been running it at a loss. Now Haryana has agreed on the exemption,” said a senior UT official privy to the development.

Haryana has also agreed to amend its fare notification of 2016 to allow Chandigarh to charge fares as per its requirement for its HVAC buses on inter-state long routes. The UT recently added HVAC buses to its long-route fleet.

BOX

OLA, UBER issue

A committee is to be set up, comprising directors of transport department of all three governments, to look into entry fee issues of Ola and Uber cabs in Chandigarh. The panel will also consider having uniform speed limits on artery roads connecting to Chandigarh.

After an 11-day strike, cab drivers attached to Uber and Ola had ended their strike on Monday after Chandigarh administration assured them of taking up the issue of entry tax at inter-state level. The city charges ₹1,000 per car per quarter from Uber and Ola, and had started a challan drive for non-payment of outstanding entry-fee dues.