Now, Covid patients at Khanpur Kalan medical college can watch TV, listen to music

chandigarh

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:18 IST

The Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan will now be able to watch TV, listen to music and read magazines and newspapers.

Director of town and country planning department, K Makrand Pandurang , who looks after Covid-related operations in Sonepat, said the decision regarding providing TV, music system, magazines and newspapers facilities was taken to reduce the stress levels of infected patients undergoing treatment at BPS.

“The hospital authorities have been directed to provide 40 newspapers and various magazines to the patients. An electric kettle has also been given for hot water for the patients. We have asked the authorities to add more food items to the diet chart of corona patients,” Pandurang added.

ARRANGEMENTS FOR DOCs, NURSES

The IAS officer said they have made arrangements for the doctors, nurses and other staff members working at the BPS and they will be provided an accommodation facility.