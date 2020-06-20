e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Now, govt schoolteachers asked to check illegal mining in Phagwara

Now, govt schoolteachers asked to check illegal mining in Phagwara

The administration has appointed around 30 teachers to perform the duty between 9pm to 1am in Phagwara

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 10:27 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times/Phagwara
(Representative Image/HT File )
         

After Gurdaspur district administration asked the teachers to keep the eye on liquor smuggling, Phagwara sub-divisional magistrate has deputed government schoolteachers to check the illegal mining in the area during the night.

As per the order issued by Phagwara SDM Pavitar Singh, teams of teachers have been constituted to stop the illegal mining. They will the trucks and tractor-trailers (carrying sand or mud) coming from other areas, on the various checkpoints in Phagwara read the orders.

The orders further said that teachers, along with the cops, will remain at checkpoints and submit their daily report of truck or tractor-trailers checked to the SDM office. The administration has appointed around 30 teachers to perform the duty between 9pm to 1am in Phagwara.

In May this year, Gurdaspur deputy commissioner’s office posted teachers outside four distilleries to keep an eye on smuggling. The orders were later withdrawn.

Amandeep Singh, social science teacher at Government middle school, Sangatpur, said he has received orders on Friday while he has been already performing Covid-19 duty at Phagwara railway station.

Manjit Lal, social science teacher at government middle school, Gandwan village, who was on duty on Friday said: “We are government officials and have to follow the instructions We were asked to check the papers of trucks or trailers carrying sand and submit the daily reports.

Karnail Phillaur, committee member of Government Teacher Union, Punjab, condemned the move said: “We have been working on frontline Covid duties but such moves were setback to honour of teachers. “We are ready to perform the emergency duty, including census or any other front. We will meet the officials on Monday if they don’t withdraw the orders then will protest”, added Phillaur.

When contacted, SDM, Phagwara, Pavitar Singh said the orders were issued with an aim to curb illegal mining. “If any teacher opposes it, he will withdraw the orders,” he said.

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal said she has no information about the orders issued by the SDM Phagwara and will check it.

