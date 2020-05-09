Now, Rewari too loses green tag, no Haryana district in safe zone now

chandigarh

Updated: May 09, 2020 03:34 IST

With three fresh cases detected in Rewari on Friday evening, Haryana’s only safe zone lost its green tag. Though the official bulletin did not mention the cases, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) spokesperson Dr Varun Arora confirmed the development and said that they had tested 130 samples from various districts, of which three from Rewari were found positive.

A PGIMS doctor pleading anonymity said that the cases include a woman, her daughter and another woman who lives in the same building at Sector 14 in Rewari.

“The woman had visited a hospital in Delhi where her mother, cancer patient, is undergoing treatment. However, her brother was also tested positive for the virus in Gurugram,” said the doctor.

A day earlier, Mahendergarh district also lost its green tag after two railways constables tested positive. Jhajjar, one of the three districts which did not have a single case till April end, has also become a hotspot in the state since.

22 FRESH CASES DETECTED

With 22 more positive cases, the Covid-19 tally jumped to 647 in Haryana on Friday. A maximum of nine cases were reported from Gurugram, four from Faridabad, three from Jind, two each from Sonepat and Fatehabad and one each from Jhajjar and Panipat, according to health department bulletin.

The new cases in Gurugram included vegetable sellers or persons frequenting high-risk pockets of Delhi. In Faridabad, besides a vegetable seller, three persons, including a woman, who were in contact with different infected persons, were found to be positive.

Three more cases of coronavirus were detected in Jind’s Ghaso Kalan village. The new cases include the mother, grandmother and nephew of an infected man. All of them have been sent to the isolation ward at the PGIMS, Rohtak. The two vegetable sellers, who frequented Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi were found infected with the virus in Sonepat’s Ganaur and a man linked with the mandi was found positive in Bahadurgarh of Jhajjar.

NINTH DEATH IN PANIPAT

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old woman, hailing from Bihar, who tested positive in Panipat, died on late Thursday evening. Though the medical bulletin did not mention it, Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma confirmed that the woman died at BPS Government Medical College Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat. She was a tuberculosis (TB) patient and had tested positive on May 2. The chief medical officer said the body will be cremated by a special team of health department officials on Saturday morning.

The state’s Covid death tally currently stands at nine. Earlier, two deaths each were reported from Faridabad, Ambala and Panipat, while Karnal and Rohtak saw one death each.

14 CURED, DISCHARGED

Meanwhile, with 14 more patients getting discharged after treatment, the number of total cured persons so far has gone up to 279. With this, the number of active cases is at 360 in the state. Also, 49,746 samples have been tested so far, of which 43,974 have been found to be negative while 5,125 reports are still awaited.