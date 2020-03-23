e-paper
Number of positive cases swells to 14 in Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
With two more positive cases, one each from Gurugram and Palwal, the number of Covid-19 patients swelled to 14 in Haryana on Monday.

According to official communication, while Gurugram now has eight patients followed by Panipat where two positive cases had been reported, one case each has already been reported from Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonepat and Palwal, in the past one week.

The state health department bulletin on Covid-19 said while 7,705 persons were still under surveillance and 73 persons had been admitted to hospitals.

Also, the total number of samples sent so far was 312 ,of which the number of samples found negative was 227 and, the number of samples found positive was 14. However, the result of 73 samples is still awaited.

According to official communication, the cumulative number of passengers/persons put on surveillance till date was 8,322 though the cumulative number of passengers/ persons who had completed surveillance period of 28 days was 617.

It may be recalled that 370 isolation wards had already been set up across the state with a capacity of 3,177 beds and a quarantine facility with 2,544 rooms/dormitories with accommodation for 10,959 persons, the bulletin added.

