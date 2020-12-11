e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Offline exams on cards for Panjab University students

Offline exams on cards for Panjab University students

The examinations for odd semesters are likely to be held in February

chandigarh Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 01:56 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Panjab University is planning to conduct the examination of odd semesters in an offline mode.

Several meetings of a special panel have been held to decide whether the varsity should conduct semester exams in online or offline mode as the semester is nearing its end. The members are of the view that exams should be held in physical mode keeping in view the sanctity of them. However, the final decision is still awaited.

Due to the pandemic, PU had earlier conducted the exams of the final semester in online mode. Dean university instructions (DUI), who is also a member of the panel, RK Singla said, “The planning of offline exams is under process, but we haven’t finalised anything yet. Everything is in the initial stage.”

The examinations for odd semesters are likely to be held in February.

In the region, besides Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar has already issued directions to conduct the odd-semester exams in offline mode. However, Punjabi University, Patiala, has reportedly decided to continue with the online-offline blended mode.

A challenge for university

Conducting physical exams will be a challenging task for the university. The students will need to be called to the campus prior to the examination date. Also, varsity’s three hostels in south campus are under the possession of the Chandigarh administration as Covid-care centres.

A university official said that if exams will be conducted in offline mode then the students will be called on campus following all safety norms.

top news
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In