One more held for killing four of family in Amritsar village

Police on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of four members of a family at Teda Khurd village whose bodies were found in a canal at Jagdev Kalan village of Ajnala sub-division on June 18 and 19. The victims were missing since June 16.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Kamalpura village.

The bodies of Dawinder Kaur, her daughter Sharanjit Kaur, and two sons Loveroop Singh and Onkar Singh were found stuffed in bags with their hands tied behind. Earlier on Friday, the police had arrested Dawinder Kaur’s husband Harwant Singh. On Saturday, two more accused Sonu and Rajpal Singh of Teda village were also arrested in the case.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Vikramjit Singh Duggal said, “With the arrest of Kuldeep Singh, we have arrested all the accused involved in murder of the family members. We have also recovered two country made pistols of .32 bore and.315 bore and its live rounds. The cudgel used in the the crime has also been recovered from Kuldeep.”

Kuldeep Singh is the nephew (brother’s son) of the prime accused Harwant Singh. After recovering the bodies, police had said Harwant and Kuldeep had killed the victims with cudgels while they were asleep and later threw their bodies in the canal.

According to police, Harwant had an affair with another woman and his family members had come to know about their relationship. “In order to mislead police, he had filed a missing complaint with Jhander police. Harwant had also gone missing after filing the complaint. Later, Dawinder Kaur’s brother Major Singh lodged the complaint against Harwant and Kuldeep Singh for kidnapping the family members,” police said.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:03 IST