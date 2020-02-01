Only emergency leave for GMCH-32 nurses in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 01:26 IST

Acting tough against the proposed strike by nurses at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, the hospital administration ordered on Friday that nurses would be allowed to proceed on leave only in cases of emergency.

“It is brought to the notice of all concerned that in view of the notice of a series of protests and a notice served by the GMCH Nursing Welfare Association for strike, the child care leave, casual leave or any other kind of leave to the nursing staff will not be allowed except in cases of dire emergency,” the official order read.

The order also stated that leave would be sanctioned only by director-cum-principal, medical superintendent or joint director (administration).

“Compliance of this order is mandatory, failing which disciplinary action will be initiated against the defaulter,” the order stated.

The administration has already warned that the Emergency Services Maintenance Act will be invoked in case nurses go on an indefinite strike from February 14.

Meanwhile, association president Dabkesh Kumar said, “Nurses will organise a rally at the rally ground in Sector 25.” “Off duty nurses will participate in the protest,” he said, adding that symbolic protests by wearing black badges for the third day continued.

“We have received a support letter from the All India Government Nurses Federation, New Delhi, and 30 nurses’ associations affiliated to it in support of our cause. Besides, the PGIMER Nurses Association has demanded revocation of the suspension order,” Dabkesh said.