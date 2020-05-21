Only one train via Chandigarh in first list

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:28 IST

The Una to New Delhi Janshatabdi Express (2210/1435) will be the only train to run via the Chandigarh railway station from June 1, as per the first list of 100 trains released by the ministry of Indian railways, on Thursday.

The Shramik special trains for migrant labourers will continue to run as per schedule.

As per the ministry guideline, all passengers will be screened and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to board.

The passengers have to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance for screening and no linen, blankets and curtains will be provided.

There are 16 stoppages between Una and New Delhi including Rupnagar, Kharar, Mohali, Chandigarh and Ambala Cantonment.

The ticket booking will be done through the IRCTC website or through the mobile application. No tickets will be available at counters. Stoppages and frequency will be the same as regular trains.

RAC and waiting list will be generated as per extant rule. However, those on the waiting list will not be permitted to board the train. Booking will commence from May 21.