e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ordinances anti-farmer act of Modi govt: Bajwa

Ordinances anti-farmer act of Modi govt: Bajwa

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Rajya Sabha member Partap Bajwa on Saturday alleged that the recently promulgated ordinances by the Centre regarding trade and commerce of agricultural products are “anti-farmer” acts of the Modi government.

“I fear that the central government is looking to undo the social welfare system of governance in India to promote certain corporate interests,” said Bajwa, in a statement.

He said, “The Union government, in 2014, had set up a high-level committee, led by former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar, to look into restructuring of the Food Corporation of India. And the recommendations of this committee were rejected by farmers across India.”

“The committee had recommended steps to dismantle the FCI and its operations in certain states, while diluting coverage of the National Food Security Act. It had also suggested that warehousing should be privatised, and the FCI will encourage entrance of private sector into the food security architecture. The suggestions of the committee showed intent to promote the private sector at the cost of national food security,” he added.

“It seems that the recent ordinances are a way for the central government to revive the rejected recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee, without the requisite scrutiny. Privatisation of the agricultural sector will ensure death of the MSP system and further increase indebtedness of farmers,” Bajwa added.

top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
TDP leader alleges party member hired assassins to kill him
TDP leader alleges party member hired assassins to kill him
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In