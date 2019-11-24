e-paper
OUVGL scheme: Patiala MC’s plan to use govt land as parking spaces in a limbo

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:54 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Year on, the Patiala municipal corporation’s (MC) proposal to utilise government land under the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Land (OUVGL) scheme as parking lots is still in a limbo.

The civic body had identified 14 locations under its jurisdiction that are vacant and belong to different public departments that can be acquired and used for parking purposes.

They had passed a resolution in this regard in September last year and sent the same to the state government for final approval, but the government has not cleared the file so far.

With the number of vehicles constantly increasing over the years, haphazard parking on city roads and footpaths due to shortage of parking lots are stifling vehicular movement.

Even the local markets bear a chaotic look with cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and buses bustling in every direction, making it an uphill task for people to commute. Due to civic authorities’ apathy towards the issue, the situation has worsened over the years.

One can spot vehicles crammed in never-ending lines even outside government-owned buildings and educational institutes across city.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said that the proposal is vital as far as decongesting the city is concerned, but it has been halted due to objections raised by different departments that own vacant public land.

He added that the matter will be taken up with the government again.

“We were not going to encroach these areas. In fact, we plan to develop these places for public use. We will resend the proposal to the state government and make a detail presentation regarding the benefits of the proposals,” the mayor said.

The proposal

In September last year, the civic body had passed a resolution to come up with parking lots near the MC office, government printing press, Division number 2, Chandni Chowk, Midtown Plaza and other areas by seeking permissions from the departments concerned.

As there is a shortage of parking lots in the city, the municipal corporation had identified 13 locations where more parking spaces can be created.

Following this, the MC had sent a resolution, passed by its General House to the irrigation department, Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), public works department (PWD), forest and animal husbandry department, and Patiala Improvement Trust (PIT) to develop vacant land into parking lots.

