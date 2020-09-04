e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University announces 5% fee waiver

Panjab University announces 5% fee waiver

The waiver will be applicable to all students on the varsity campus and in regional centres

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:21 IST
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(HT File )
         

Partially accepting students’ demand for fee exemption in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Panjab University on Friday announced a 5% fee waiver for all students, including those enrolled at regional centres.

The university, in a statement, said, “Vice-chancellor (V-C)professor Raj Kumar has approved a 5% fee exemption across all courses for all students of Panjab University, Chandigarh, and its regional centres for the current semester, keeping in view the difficulties faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

A panel had earlier recommended the same to the V-C. The decision comes after students staged a series of protests against the university administration, demanding a full waiver.

Can submit fee in 4 instalments

Students also have the option of depositing the fee in four equal instalments, instead of two instalments. For students who have already paid the fee, the amount will be adjusted over the next instalments.

The university has also granted 100% fee concession to physically challenged students and economically weaker section (EWS) concession has been extended to students taking traditional courses.

The concessions offered are over and above the different concessions, scholarships and schemes already being offered by the university.

Though student associations have suspended protests, they said they had been expecting more measures from the university to help students.

Will keep pressing for concessions, say student bodies

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Chetan Chaudhary president said they had accepted the university’s proposal but were pressing for more concessions.

“Our 21-day chain hunger strike has been ended on a partial note. The university has taken advantage of the absence of students on campus or we would have ensured all our demands were fulfilled,” the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said in a statement.

SFS general secretary Sandeep Kumar said, “This is ridiculous. The university must have asked for a special grant from the Centre, we will keep pressing for more concessions.”

