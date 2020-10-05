e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University constitutes internal complaints committee for one year

Panjab University constitutes internal complaints committee for one year

chandigarh Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The panel will be operational from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021.
Panjab University has constituted an internal complaints committee, which will be operational from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021.

The committee has been constituted as per Section 4(2) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, in anticipation of approval of the syndicate and senate.

The term of the last committee constituted in 2017 ended on September 30 this year. The new panel is headed by professor Promila Pathak of the department of botany.

The other members of the seven-member panel include professor Ashok Kumar of Hindi department, Dr Gaurav Gaur, assistant professor at PU’s Centre for Social Work, Poonam Chopra, deputy registrar at University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), among others.

