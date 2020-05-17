Panjab University holds webinar on prison reforms in India

chandigarh

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:37 IST

The University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Panjab University, organised a webinar on prison reforms in India, on Sunday.

The online event, “Prison reforms in India: Social-legal perspective”, was organised by teacher in-charge of UILS’ criminal justice practicum cell (CJPC), Anju Choudhary in which more than 200 people participated.

The panellists included member of Parliament, Viplove Thakur, former Justice of Andhra Pradesh high court, G Bhavani Prasad; director general, prisons, Himachal Pradesh, Somesh Goyal, and director general of Haryana vigilance bureau, KP Singh.

Goyal raised the issue of overcrowding in prisons and said there is a need for a centralised scheme to make atmosphere in prisons amicable to help in the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners.

He also spoke on the need for better and transparent mechanism.

MV Krishna Rao, former director general of prisons, Andhra Pradesh, said the head of the department needs to have the political confidence of the government to implement changes effectively.

MR Ahmed, former inspector general of prisons, AP, and director, academy of prisons and correctional administration, Telengana, spoke on various national and international covenants involved in the prison reforms system.

He also emphasised on the need for a central service dedicated to prisons in order to effect changes in the field of correctional administration and to increase participation and answerability of correction officers in prison reforms.