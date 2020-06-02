e-paper
Panjab University’s hostel wardens asked to interact with hostellers

Hostel wardens said they are already in touch with students and addressing their grievances in the best way possible

chandigarh Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:44 IST
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hostel wardens have been told to organise interactive session.
Hostel wardens have been told to organise interactive session.(HT FILE)
         

The hostel wardens of Panjab University have been asked to hold interactive sessions with hostellers under them.

This was discussed in a meeting on Tuesday, chaired by dean students’ welfare (DSW) women, Sukhbir Kaur, in which hostel wardens were present. Kaur took charge as DSW (women) on Monday after approval from the PU syndicate on Saturday. This was the first meeting she held with the wardens.

“We have asked wardens to increase their visibility among hostel residents in present circumstances. We have given the wardens many ideas to hold webinars for the hostellers.”

“We have told them to get their contact details so they can be part of these interactive sessions. In the next two days, the topics will be decided,” she said.

“We are already in touch with students and addressing their grievances in the best way possible,” a hostel warden said.

UIPS gets new chairperson

Meanwhile, Indu Pal Kaur joined as the chairperson of PU’s University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) for a three-year term on Monday.

Kaur is an active researcher at PU with an expertise in “Improvement of bioprofile of therapeutic drugs and molecules using nanoparticle technology”.

She has been granted four Indian and one US patents and filed 22 patents in 10 years.

