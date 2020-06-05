e-paper
Chandigarh / Panjab University's instrumentation testing facility resumes operations, only staff allowed inside

Panjab University’s instrumentation testing facility resumes operations, only staff allowed inside

Users’ entry will not be allowed, they can send in their samples by post, which will be sanitised upon receipt.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 03:06 IST
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Panjab University’s sophisticated analytical instrumentation facility (SAIF), which undertakes the design, fabrication and repair of electronic instruments, reopened after two months on Thursday, with a rider that only staff can enter the facility.

The centre, which caters mostly to the industry and academia in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, had suspended operations in March following the lockdown induced by the Covid-19 outbreak. Before the lockdown, the facility used to get around 2,000 samples a month for testing. The samples came in from across the country.

SAIF director Professor GR Chaudhary said, “We have reopened the facility but users’ entry will not be allowed. They can, however, send us their samples by post. They can also deliver it physically but won’t be allowed to come inside.”

Samples will be sanitised immediately after being received. Besides, communication of users with technical staff will be through digital mode only. Users have also been advised to send requisition form online. The form is available for download on the university website. All payments will be received via online mode/digital mode.

The centre has also developed UV sanitisation chamber, which has been installed at the entry gate of the department for sanitisation of the samples.

