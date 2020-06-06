e-paper
Panjab University’s USOL students in a tizzy after being told to submit assignments by post within June 10

The students expressed concern as they were first told they can also submit their assignments through e-mail by June 5

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:27 IST
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Many students of Panjab University’s University School of Open Learning (USOL) have expressed concerns after they were told to submit their assignments by post within June 10 through an e-mail sent on Friday.

In the e-mail, students were told to send their assignments by post as the department is unable to process them through e-mail due to excessive load. The students expressed concern as they were first told they can also submit their assignments through e-mail by June 5.

A postgraduate student of political science said, “I have already submitted my assignments by email. This is total mismanagement. Now, we have to go and get our assignments printed and visit the post office as well. Many students are even rewriting their assignments.”

According to a notice circulated by USOL earlier, department wise email i-ds were provided for submission of assignments and personal visits were not allowed. Now, a sudden change of policy has created panic among students.

Another USOL student said, “For students living in containment zones, it is not possible to visit the post office. Many students live outside Chandigarh as well. We should have been given more time.”

USOL chairperson Madhurima Verma said, “We had told students earlier that they can submit their assignments through emails or send them by post. However, we can’t open the mails due to excessive load. Regarding the June 10 deadline, there is no need to panic and we will accept the assignments after that too.”

