e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University students express dismay over UGC’s decision to hold final exams

Panjab University students express dismay over UGC’s decision to hold final exams

The members of the NSUI started a chain hunger strike at Sector 35 to express their outrage against the decision

chandigarh Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:02 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Members of NSUI protesting outside Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Members of NSUI protesting outside Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, in Chandigarh on Tuesday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) decision to hold final year exams has not gone down well with the Panjab University(PU) students.

The students on Tuesday expressed their dismay over the UGC’s latest guidelines.

According to the guidelines issued by the UGC on Monday, universities are to conduct final year or end semester examinations in offline, online, or blended(offline and online) mode, by September.

The members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) started a chain hunger strike at Sector 35 to express their outrage against the decision and demanded that the UGC should not ask universities to conduct examinations amid the pandemic.

While on hunger strike, Rahul Kumar, who was elected as vice-president of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) last year, said, “The UGC should not put the students’ lives at risk by conducting examinations. We demand that examinations should be cancelled and students should be promoted based on the previous semester’s assessment.”

Many other student organisations at PU have demanded the scrapping of examinations amid pandemic.

PU’s Students For Society (SFS) said, “UGC has issued vague guidelines with no real assurance to students. No classes have been conducted since the lockdown was imposed and students have insufficient study material with them. We demand that examinations for all semesters should be cancelled unconditionally and equivalent credit should be given for assignments and other projects.”

Another student organisation, Youth For Swaraj, also submitted a memorandum to the varsity and demanded that PU should follow the guidelines issued by the Punjab government instead of the UGC.

FINAL DECISION YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

PU is yet to make an announcement regarding the examinations. The officials had earlier stated that they were waiting for the UGC’s new guidelines. It was also learnt that a meeting was held on Tuesday at the university but no decision was taken. However, an official said, “The university is preparing a plan for the implementation of the UGC guidelines keeping in mind the interest of the students.”

top news
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
Gadkari seeks forest clearance for infra projects, nudges ministries
Gadkari seeks forest clearance for infra projects, nudges ministries
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In