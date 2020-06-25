Panjab University to conduct online training on managing virtual classrooms for teachers of affiliated colleges

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 21:36 IST

Panjab University has decided conduct online training sessions on managing virtual classrooms for teachers of its affiliated colleges.

PU has 196 affiliated colleges in Chandigarh and Punjab. The college development council in a communication said the two-day training will be conducted in the first week of July. The final schedule will be intimated to colleges in coming days.

Dean college development council (DCDC) Sanjay Kaushik said, “Teachers of affiliated colleges will be given training on various aspects of virtual teaching. This is the need of the hour.”

The college development council has asked college principals to nominate five faculty members from their respective colleges by June 26 to attend the training.

PU senator Inderpal Singh Sidhu, who is also an assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, said, “I think most teachers are not aware of how to use online teaching platforms effectively. This is a good initiative and teachers selected for the programme should share their learnings with colleagues.”